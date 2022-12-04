How your team fared on the opening day of BOIDC's seventh round

IF they hadn't done so already, Cavaliers have now firmly established themselves as the title favourites for 2022-23 after their comprehensive first innings win over Bathurst City on Saturday.
Bailey Ferguson's second century in the span of a week helped propel Cavs well past the Redbacks' total of 104, and the Orange squad will resume next weekend with the score at 3-231.
Ferguson outscored Bathurst City on his own at George Park 1 with a knock of 116, and Cameron Laird (76 not out) has an opportunity to join him on triple figures when play resumes.
Laird and Ferguson put on a monster third wicket stand of 192 runs to not only surpass the Redbacks total but give their side an opportunity to claim their second straight outright victory in BOIDC.
Blake Kreuzberger eventually had Ferguson trapped in front on the batter's 88th delivery faced, but not before the Cavs big hitter had amassed 15 fours and three sixes.
Earlier in the day Bathurst City watched their first four wickets fall for just 12 runs as Kyle Buckley (4-34) and Joel Thomas (2-20) tore through the top order.
Pete Mccleary (34), Clint Moxon (21 not out) and Mark Day (17) were the only batsmen in double figure for Bathurst City, while Cavs' Wes Lummis and Hugh Middleton also finished the innings with two wickets each.
ANY concerns that CYMS would be a little rusty after their last round bye were quickly washed away on Saturday as they dispatched the Saints to all corners of the park at Riawena Oval.
Charlie Tink became the latest player to notch up a BOIDC century with 114, while opener Will Oldham hit 85 to set his side up for a big day.
The pair found the boundary 33 times between them.
Matt Fearnley (3-74) was the best bowler of the day for the Saints and Cooper Brien (2-72) was the other multiple wicket taker for the team.
CYMS skipper Tom Belmonte (36) made a decent contribution to the total and Mac Webster (32 not out) will be positioned to do more damage, should the team choose to continue batting next Saturday.
Five different CYMS players have already reached at least the half century mark in an innings over their four games this season.
Connor Slattery was the other Pat's bowler to claim a wicket, picking up a key wicket in Oldham.
SAM Macpherson was seeing it like a beach ball at Wade Park as the Rugby Union opener hit 132 to lead the way in his team's huge innings.
Rugby became the first team to accrue 400-plus runs in an innings this season, with Macpherson, with Jameel Qureshi (80 not out) and skipper Ryan Peacock (48) also pitching in strongly.
Macpherson packed 15 fours and two sixes into his big day with the willow, and adds to his recent half century against ORC.
While Macpherson's effort will take the spotlight, the day overall ended up being an excellent team performance from the Rugby squad.
All seven batsmen (who faced a ball) managed to make a decent start to their innings.
Tanvir Singh (41) and Oliver Newton (37) were also within reach of half centuries.
Lachlan Skelly (3-129) and Ed Morrish (2-118) also brought up centuries of their own - the unwanted variety - as they claimed the five Rugby wickets between (along with a run out).
BEN Cant announced his return to the ORC squad in style by top scoring with 62 runs in the Tigers' first innings victory over Centrals on Saturday, while newcomer Rory Franklin also bagged a half century in a great day for the side.
ORC managed to pass Centrals' total of 124 with seven wickets still in hand, led by the efforts of Cant, Franklin (51) and Trent Fitzpatrick (33).
Dave Sellers departed in the first over of the ORC innings but across three successive half century partnerships the Tigers managed to limit the damage and take first innings points.
Things got off to an awful start earlier in the day for Centrals when Tim McKinnon had Damien Caughlan trapped in front on the first ball of the innings.
Then last round's centurion, Angus Norton, was gone for a diamond duck in the next over when he was run out.
Nicholas Rasmussen (39) tried to spark some life back into the Centrals innings with his efforts in the middle order, while Daryl Kennewell (22) and Adam Shepherd (18) each made starts.
Wayne Sellers (3-23) and Tait Borgstahl (3-30) were the leading wicket takers for ORC.
