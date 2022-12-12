'Your days are numbered,' man told person at McDonald's car park meet-up

THREATENING an individual at a McDonald's meet-up in Bathurst has earned a 33-year-old man a place on the stairway to jail, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis has warned.
Luke Mathew Doran, of Kameruka Lane, Candelo, has been placed on an 18-month community correction order (CCO) after he pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 to one count of intimidation.
Doran and the victim met at McDonald's in Bathurst on the evening of August 28 this year and Doran got upset about a comment the victim made, police documents before the court said.
Doran began to abuse the victim as the victim started to walk away to avoid an argument.
According to the police documents, as the victim got into their vehicle, Doran went to the front passenger door and said: "You better watch out ... your days are numbered."
The court heard the victim left straight after because they were fearful of the threats and Doran's alleged violent history.
After receiving a statement from the victim, police said they went to an address on Alpine Circuit in St Clair at about 11.15pm, where they arrested Doran and took him to Penrith Police Station.
Doran declined to be interviewed about the incident.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor, Mr Naveed, told the court that Doran - who had a two-and-a-half-year gap in offending - had relocated from the area to "create some distance from the victim".
"It is a serious threat that was said in a frightening manner. He is remorseful," Mr Naveed said of Doran.
Magistrate Ellis said Doran's behaviour was "totally unacceptable" and put him one step away from a term behind bars.
"The threats you made are frightening. I think the victim did the right thing by calling the police," Magistrate Ellis said.
"This is the last stop before I send you to jail."
In addition to the community correction order, Doran must undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
