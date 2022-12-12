Western Advocate
Luke Mathew Doran placed on a court order after pleading guilty in Bathurst Local Court to intimidation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 12 2022 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
'Your days are numbered,' man told person at McDonald's car park meet-up

THREATENING an individual at a McDonald's meet-up in Bathurst has earned a 33-year-old man a place on the stairway to jail, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis has warned.

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

