Western Advocate
Court

Terrence Duncan Doolan convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court for possessing a prohibited drug

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 18 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Red gummy bear lands man in sticky situation with police

A 39-YEAR-OLD man found himself in a sticky situation with police after he was caught with a lolly containing an illicit substance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.