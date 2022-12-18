Red gummy bear lands man in sticky situation with police

A 39-YEAR-OLD man found himself in a sticky situation with police after he was caught with a lolly containing an illicit substance.
Terrence Duncan Doolan of Suttor Street, Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 23 for possessing a prohibited drug.
Police said they were travelling along Rocket Street in West Bathurst at about 4.15pm on June 14 this year when they saw Doolan riding a bicycle without a helmet, according to documents before the court.
Police said they stopped Doolan and asked why he wasn't wearing a helmet. They said he apologised but was unable to provide a valid reason to officers.
Due to various checks on Doolan's identity flagging an association with drugs, police said they asked where he was heading.
Doolan gave an address that police described as a well-known drug house in the Bathurst area.
According to police, Doolan appeared to be nervous as he spoke in short sentences, avoided eye contact and gave limited information to police.
Police said they were about to conduct a search when Doolan placed a hand into his pocket and removed a red gummy bear in a clear resealable bag.
Doolan was asked by police if the lolly contained cannabis, which he denied despite officers noting they could smell marijuana coming from inside the bag.
Police seized the substance and had it tested for an illicit substance, which was later confirmed by forensic analysis to be cannabis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge against Doolan proved before he was fined $400.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
