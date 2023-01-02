BATHURST Regional Council says it is listening to the science and responding accordingly when it comes to climate change.
The city has not been immune to the changing climate.
The NSW Government has reported that, based on long-term observations from 1910 to 2011, temperatures have been increasing in the Central West and Orana since about 1970, with higher temperatures experienced in recent decades.
The region is projected to continue to warm in the near future, through to 2039, on average about 0.7 degrees, increasing to about 2.1 degrees in the far future (2060 to 2079).
In addition to that, rainfall is projected to decrease in spring and to increase in autumn, and severe and average fire weather is projected to increase.
Bathurst council adopted its Climate Change Position Statement in 2022, about two years after it adopted its Climate Change Response Framework.
This framework shows what plans and policies council has in place to mitigate and adapt to the impacts of climate change.
Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said the primary response to climate change is council's Emissions Reduction Plan, which was also adopted in 2022.
"The science is telling us that carbon emissions are the biggest driver of climate change, so council has adopted an emissions reduction plan to do its bit to manage emissions from its own operations," he said.
The Emissions Reduction Plan sets out targets for Bathurst to reach by 2025 and 2035.
These are:
Council plans to review its targets periodically to ensure they reflect any legislation, technology, funding and political factors that might change.
Other factors will also be considered, such as actions taken by council's peers.
While the Emissions Reduction Plan sets out to achieve a lot, Mr Southorn said there are three key goals that will make a significant difference.
"The first is to transition the vehicle fleet towards low emission technology, which in the first instance is a gradual introduction of electric vehicles, and that is expected to accelerate over time," he said.
Work has already started in this space.
Council currently has two electric vehicles in operation, one of which is a battery electric vehicle (BEV), and the other is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).
They are generally used as pool vehicles for staff.
Council has two more vehicles on order: another BEV and a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).
Director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, said transitioning the vehicle fleet is inclusive of council's heavy vehicles, when the technology allows for it.
"One of the things we'd like to go to is electric garbage trucks, for instance, but at this stage there's not a vehicle on the Australian market that will provide the range that we need to service Bathurst, and we certainly plan not to have additional trucks in the fleet," he said.
"We have four garbage trucks, so ultimately we'd like to transition to four EV trucks or potentially even hydrogen if it gets to that.
"At this stage, the technology is not quite there."
The second key goal council is working towards is to continue solar photovoltaic (PV) generation behind the meter.
At present, council has 757 kilowatts of solar PV across 17 of its facilities.
Mr Southorn said council is planning further installations in the next 12 months, which will be at the Bathurst Wastewater Treatment Plant (650kW), Chifley Home (7kW), and the new Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (30kW).
The solar array for the wastewater treatment plant will be the first of the installations and that project is in the final stages of design.
In addition to supporting the energy consumption of the plant, it will go to offset the energy required for the stormwater harvesting scheme that's in development.
People can also expect solar power to be part of the planning for all new council builds, with Mr Southorn explaining that the whole life of the building is considered at the planning stage.
Further to solar panels, council has upgraded 97 per cent of its streetlights to LED and is already seeing the benefits of this.
The savings are estimated to be 1776 megawatt-hours of electricity per year and $515,000 per year in energy and maintenance charges.
Council's third key goal to reduce emissions relates to landfill, which Mr Southorn described as "a work in progress".
"There is capture of emissions already in place, which is burnt or flare, as a way to minimise the impacts of those emissions," he said.
"That's been around for a while and the time's come to revisit the technology on the landfill site and we are exploring ... some options for the landfill, things like an improved capture system and utilising the emissions rather than putting them in the flare.
"The options are wide-ranging, but include biomethane and hydrogen and we're actively exploring technologies to go somewhere there."
The community has a role to play though, with Mr Southorn and Mr Sturgiss saying it is important to minimise how much waste goes into landfill and for people to better sort their green waste.
"If we can compost that and reuse it, it's a far better thing than having it rot in the ground to turn into methane," Mr Sturgiss said.
Council is also in the very early stages of investigating the possibility of converting landfill emissions to hydrogen that it could then use as a fuel source for its future heavy electric vehicle fleet.
Depending on the availability and feasibility of the technology, as well as the cost, something like this could be implemented in less than 10 years.
Another possibility, Mr Southorn said, is that the gas generated from the landfill site could supplement the natural gas pipeline that homes across the state rely on.
"They're not just ideas, these are all concepts which we are actively exploring," he said.
THERE is no doubt in council's mind that it is implementing positive policies to tackle climate change.
Mr Southorn said that council staff are not "risktakers" when it comes to ratepayers' money, but they are eager to embrace new technologies to reduce emissions and be sustainable into the future.
"We are eager to learn what the options are and we are actively investigating the best options for Bathurst," he said.
"We're not dragging the chain either. We're pretty keen to get some things in place over the next few years."
To find out more about council's climate change response and policies, visit its website.
