Western Advocate
Climate

What Bathurst council is doing to respond to climate change

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated January 2 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bathurst Library and Bathurst Regional Art Gallery building is one of 17 council-owned facilities to have solar arrays. Picture supplied

BATHURST Regional Council says it is listening to the science and responding accordingly when it comes to climate change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.