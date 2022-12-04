Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Photos and Video

Bathurst Aero Club welcome community to their annual children's Christmas celebration at the Bathurst Airport

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 4 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eleven of the participants at the Bathurst Aero Club 'children's Christmas celebration' with Santa Clause. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

With airplanes, Santa Clause and a dash of Christmas spirit, the Bathurst Aero Club have flown into the festive season at full force.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.