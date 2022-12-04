With airplanes, Santa Clause and a dash of Christmas spirit, the Bathurst Aero Club have flown into the festive season at full force.
On Sunday, December 4, the club welcomed twenty locals to their airplane-themed 'children's Christmas celebration' that was held at the Bathurst Airport.
"We did some Christmas crafts, then some Christmas games before Santa arrived and handed out some presents," Bathurst Aero Club member, Michelle O'Hare said.
"We finished up the day with party snacks, more craft and a go in the flight simulator."
The event is the first of its kind for the club, with this particular occasion traditionally reserved for the children and grandchildren of members, but Ms O'Hare said this year was all about community.
"It's an opportunity for connection with the community. We don't want the club to be a separate piece, we want the community to feel as though they can be part of the club," she said.
"It's also good to get the community involved in aviation and have them see what opportunities are available, and that flying is something that's possible for them if they want to explore that."
As the final days tick towards the close of 2022, Ms O'Hare said the club looks to host more community events in the New Year.
"We're very much looking forward to it," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.