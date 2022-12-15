Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Photos

Photos from the 2022 Eglinton District Football Club mini presentation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 15 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archer, Sarah and Marnix De Waal at the Eglinton District Football Club mini presentation day. Picture by Jay-Anna Mobbs

FUN in the sun was the theme of celebrations for the Eglinton District Football Club when it held its mini football presentation recently.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.