FUN in the sun was the theme of celebrations for the Eglinton District Football Club when it held its mini football presentation recently.
Players, members and the general community were invited to Cubis Park at Eglinton to celebrate the year as the youngsters were presented with their awards.
The club ensured the day was full of excitement by having jumping castles, laser tag, games, a sausage sizzle and more on hand for some family fun.
