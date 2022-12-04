Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Sam Macpherson's century pushes Rugby Union beyond 400 runs against Orange City

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Macpherson picked up his second top grade century in Saturday's innings against Orange City. Picture by Alexander Grant.

A CENTURY to Sam Macpherson has helped put Rugby Union into a dominant position against Orange City in their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket meeting at Wade Park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.