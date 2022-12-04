TIGHT bowling proved the key to victory for Rugby Union in Sunday's six wicket Bonnor Cup success against Bathurst City at George Park 1.
Rugby limited Redbacks to 8-101 from their 20 overs before chasing down the total in the 16th over, though not before suffering a brief scare by losing three wickets in the space of four deliveries.
Tanvir Singh (36 not out) and Brad Glasson (13) were able to finish off the job for Rugby with a 55-run partnership after Chris Albon (16), Ryan Peacock (24) and Ollie Newton (0) all fell in quick succession.
It capped off a big weekend for Rugby after their put on 400 runs against Orange City just a day earlier in Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket.
"It's been a long time coming for us, especially a day like yesterday. Then to have another win today is great. It's often hard to back up on a Sunday after a good Saturday," Rugby skipper Peacock said.
"We shut the game off today after we got out of the powerplay and stopped them from hitting boundaries. That was the only way they were going to hurt us, and we took that away from them. That's when we started taking wickets too."
Redbacks skipper Mark Day top scored for his side with 41 off 44 deliveries.
Day and Muditha Adikari (8) put on 35 runs together but it came at a slow pace - forcing the Bathurst City middle to late order to go for broke in the late overs to try and reach triple figures.
Bailey Edmunds (3-24) and Jonah Ruzgas (2-21) claimed the most breakthroughs for Rugby.
Brad Rayner (0-8) also proved to be a standout bowler for Rugby by maintaining an economy of just 2 over the course of his four overs.
Rugby Union didn't off to an ideal start when the previous day's centurion, Sam Macpherson, was run out for 3.
Albon and Peacock worked steadily together to reach 1-39 at the end of the seventh over before Redbacks found their quick treble of wickets.
However, Singh and Glasson were able to maintain the run rate over the next 10 overs to get Rugby off the mark with a victory.
Marcus Turnbull was the best of the Redbacks bowlers with 2-21.
Peacock said it's nice to have a reliable middle order to fall back on when things go awry.
"It's great to have those guys come in, especially when we're missing Imran and Jameel [Qureshi]," he said.
"Having that depth, and blokes you can rely on to do a job like that, will be key thing for us going into the back end of the season."
George Park was due to play host to back-to-back Bonnor Cup games on Sunday but the follow up match between St Pat's Old Boys and Lithgow was called off after the latter forfeited.
