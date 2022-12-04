Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Rugby Union wins Bonnor Cup opening round meeting with Bathurst City by six wickets

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
December 4 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TIGHT bowling proved the key to victory for Rugby Union in Sunday's six wicket Bonnor Cup success against Bathurst City at George Park 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.