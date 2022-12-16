Western Advocate
Court

Steven Paul Bayliss convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving while disqualified and contravening an AVO

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 16 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'You've blown that chance,' magistrate tells man before her

A MAN has been given a 12-month intensive correction order after he flouted various types of court orders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.