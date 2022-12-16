'You've blown that chance,' magistrate tells man before her

A MAN has been given a 12-month intensive correction order after he flouted various types of court orders.
Steven Paul Bayliss, 42, of Cutler Street, Bathurst, was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 of driving while disqualified and contravening an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said police were patrolling Eleven Mile Drive near Eglinton when they saw a blue Volkswagen Beetle travelling west at about 4.15pm on July 26 this year.
Police, who said they knew Bayliss was behind the wheel, conducted a check which revealed he was driving without a licence.
The court heard police tried to stop the vehicle but could not locate it after it entered Eglinton.
A short time later, police said they spotted Bayliss in the Beetle exiting the roundabout on Hamilton Street heading towards Bathurst.
Police stopped Bayliss near the Eglinton Bridge and, once at the driver's side door, asked about his licence. Police said Bayliss told them he was unaware it had been disqualified.
Police checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database showed it was temporarily cancelled at Bathurst Local Court on July 6.
On a separate occasion, Bayliss sent an individual three separate text messages at about 3.40pm on October 14 this year with links to various photos.
The court heard Bayliss sent another text of a similar nature to the victim at 9.56am the following morning.
The victim called police shortly after to report the incident as they had changed phone numbers and they were unsure how Bayliss had found their contact information.
Police said they went to a motor inn in Bathurst to speak with the victim, who was staying at the location at the time, and got an electronic statement.
After multiple unsuccessful attempts at locating Bayliss, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
During sentencing, Bayliss' Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court in relation to the driving offence his client "wasn't aware" of the disqualification because of a recent change of address that meant he didn't receive the papers.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted Bayliss' criminal history, which included various driving-related charges, before handing down her sentence.
"You had an opportunity of no conviction on the breach of AVO; you've blown that chance," Magistrate Ellis said.
"I understand what I did was wrong," Bayliss replied.
Bayliss was placed on a 12-month intensive correction order with the condition he abstain from drugs.
He was also disqualified from driving for another year and must complete 100 hours of unpaid community service work.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.