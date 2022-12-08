Man took to motorbike during 10-year disqualification period after having a shot of whisky

A MAN who took to the road on a motorcycle with alcohol in his system during a 10-year disqualification period has been fined almost $3000.
Bowen Arrowsmith, 36, of Henry Lawson Drive, Mudgee, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court of driving while disqualified and having a low-range PCA.
According to documents before the court, Arrowsmith was riding a black motorcycle north along Sofala Road in Wattle Flat at about 5pm on October 10 this year when police were conducting patrols.
He was stopped by police for random testing before he was asked for his licence.
"I don't have one," Arrowsmith replied.
Checks in the Roads and Maritime Services database showed Arrowsmith's unrestricted licence expired on January 3, 2018, according to the documents before the court.
The checks also showed he was disqualified from getting behind the wheel for 10 years from July 2017 due to proceedings at Mudgee Local Court.
Arrowsmith submitted a positive roadside test for alcohol before he was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he had a second positive reading for alcohol of 0.062.
While under arrest, Arrowsmith told police he had one shot of Jack Daniel's at about 4.45pm, which was around the time he left Bathurst, according to the documents before the court.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis noted in open court during sentencing that Arrowsmith had six prior driving while disqualified charges and one prior PCA offence.
Arrowsmith was fined $2700 and disqualified for an additional 12 months.
Once the suspension is complete, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed on his vehicle for 12 months.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.