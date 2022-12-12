Western Advocate
Court

Troy Davidson placed on intensive court order after pleading guilty to numerous charges in Bathurst Local Court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 12 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man avoids jail time after admitting to owning illegal items including a butterfly knife

A MAN has avoided a term behind bars after he admitted to owning an array of illegal items found in someone's home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.