Man avoids jail time after admitting to owning illegal items including a butterfly knife

A MAN has avoided a term behind bars after he admitted to owning an array of illegal items found in someone's home.
Troy Davidson, 44, of Currawong Street, South Bathurst, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 23 to two counts of possessing a prohibited drug, having an unregistered firearm, and possessing a prescribed restricted substance.
Davidson was at a home on Commins Street in Junee at about 11am on March 8 this year when police were executing a search warrant, police documents before the court said.
During the search, police said they found a number of items, which included bottles full of gel bullets, a black rifle, a homemade firearm, a butterfly knife, buprenorphine (BUP) strip, 0.3 grams of methamphetamine, and six valium tablets.
The court heard the owner of the house was questioned about the items and said the bullets were for Davidson's "toy".
Police returned to the address on March 9 about 10.30am and found Davidson in the backyard. He was searched, which uncovered a small cutting implement.
Davidson was handcuffed, escorted to the caged police vehicle and taken to Junee Police Station.
During an interview with police, Davidson admitted to owning the black rifle, butterfly knife, BUP strip, meth and six valium tablets, for which he claimed to have a prescription, according to the police documents.
He did, however, deny any knowledge of the homemade firearm that was found in a toolbox.
During sentencing, the court heard by way of Davidson's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, that his client had the BUP strip to use as a substitute for other drugs and help with his opioid addiction.
"He went about it in the wrong way, but it was his intention," Mr Kuan said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis was told by Mr Kuan, before handing down her sentence, that Davidson had used drugs since the age of 11 and drunk alcohol daily from 12.
"I'll cut to the chase. I'm not sentencing him to full time in prison but rather a term served in the community," Magistrate Ellis said.
Davidson was placed on a 15-month intensive correction order with the condition he abstain from drugs and alcohol.
He was also fined $1200 and must undertake 200 hours of unpaid community service work.
