AMANDA Turnbull's stable star Bundoran will make his return to the Group 1 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final after finishing a close runner-up in Saturday night's last round of heats.
Bundoran, with Turnbull in the gig at $126 odds, came within a short half head of scoring a huge upset when finishing just behind Emma Stewart's hot favourite Act Now ($1.60, Jodi Quinlan) at Geelong.
Turnbull's gelding showed off his sit-sprint capabilities by scorching home down the outside of the track in the 3rd Round Qualifying Heat 2 Race (2,570 metres) after spending the race sitting one out and two back.
Bundoran even managed to relegate last year's Inter Dominion runner-up Expensive Ego ($6.50, Luke McCarthy) to third place in the heat, although the Belinda McCarthy-trained champion battled the breeze throughout the trip.
The winning mile rate of 1:54.9 from Act Now was a new Geelong track record.
The result means Bundoran finished fifth in the standings - comfortably within the top 12 on the standings, that will now take on this Saturday's $500,000 Group 1 finale at Melton.
Turnbull doesn't believe her runner was disrespected by the market, but instead believed the race was run to suit her horse perfectly.
"I don't think so. It looked pretty hard on paper. We just had a bit of luck really. I wasn't too confident going into it," she said.
"I was really happy with where I was able to sit. That ran it out well, which was good because I thought they'd go a bit slower.
"My horse was always travelling really good so I knew he'd be able to sprint home quick."
Stewart dominated the last round of the Inter Dominion Pacing Championship heats.
Honolua Bay, Act Now and Mach Dan all recorded front-running victories across the meeting to lock up their places in the final.
Expensive Ego, Zeuss Bromac, Narutac Prince, Beyond Delight, Petes Said So, Better Eclipse, Spirit Of St Louis and I Cast No Shadow were the other runners to qualify.
Turnbull said there was a little less stress going into this year's series, knowing that Bundoran was capable of handling the short turnaround between races.
"Last year it was a bit of an unknown because we weren't too sure how he'd handle the runs but he did it really good," she said.
"He's probably matured a little and got a bit stronger but he's still going to need luck in his races."
