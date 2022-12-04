Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Amanda Turnbull's Bundoran reaches Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final for second time

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated December 5 2022 - 1:06pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AMANDA Turnbull's stable star Bundoran will make his return to the Group 1 Inter Dominion Pacing Championship Final after finishing a close runner-up in Saturday night's last round of heats.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.