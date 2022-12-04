ALEX Banner might joke that her grimace and smile look the same, but it was easy to tell which one it was on Sunday morning.
It was most definitely a smile as she ran through the pink streamers with arms raised and clinched the honours for the fastest solo competitor in the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's women's round.
"I generally do smile, even my grimace is a smile," Banner laughed.
"It was such a nice spirit, everyone was cheering each other on and I really like that. Especially on the run when you hear that 'Come on, you're nearly there', that was really nice."
Banner had plenty of cheers and claps to spur her on as she covered the 200 metres swim, 16 kilometre cycle and 2.5km run course in a time 46:12.
She was followed across the line by Meg Dawson (47:52) while thanks to an impressive run split of 12:08, Amelia Coombes (51:41) placed third.
Remarkably, Sunday was only the second time that Banner had tackled a triathlon.
She'd previously done a Bathurst Wallabies club race and while she found it a challenge, was eager to be involved in the women's round.
"I did the short course and struggled through, I hated the run, it's take me a year to forget how hard the run was to come back and do it again," Banner laughed.
"I saw the women's one and I wanted to do it last year, I was just away, so I thought I had to do this."
Banner was the 10th of the solo racers to complete the swim leg with a 4:16 split, but once on bike she charged through the pack.
She hit the front and had a good battle with Raewyn Simons, who was riding as part of a team on an ebike.
The duo at one stage were powering along at 44km/hr.
"I was one of the last out of the pool, I had a fair bit of work to do on the bike to catch back up again," Banner said.
"I could hear the ebike, every hill I could hear the brrrr of it, but on the flats I'd open the gap back up again. There was this ongoing cat and mouse situation going on."
Simons narrowly took the honours of being the first cyclist to finish, but Banner's split of 27:14 was more than three minutes faster than any of the solo competitors.
Banner then finished things off with a 12:14 run split and a big smile.
After finishing the race Banner revealed that a broken big toe 'rainbow experience' had her a little nervous prior to Saturday's race.
"I broke my toe a couple of months ago so I'd only done a few runs in the past three months and wasn't sure how that was going to go, but it was fine," she said.
"I broke my big toe, which you kind of need for running. I was on a boat after being in the water and just slipped and my toe went straight into the back of a step.
"It was bloody painful, it went black, red, purple and then yellow, so it was the full rainbow effect and I hadn't run since.
"But my toe was fine today, it was the jelly leg feel off the bike that was more of the problem."
Now that Banner has had her second triathlon experience - and first win - she's eager to get more involved with the sport.
"I'll do more, I've got lots of improvements to make, especially with the swim, but I'll do more," Banner said.
She said it with that smile - not a grimace - on her face as well.
