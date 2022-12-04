Night-time detour for Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange

Western Advocate
Night-time repairs for Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange

Updated December 5 2022 - 7:38am, first published 7:30am
A 40-kilometre section of the Mitchell Highway will be closed for nine nights over the next two weeks as crews carry out emergency work following recent extreme weather across the Central West.

