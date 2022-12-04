Night-time detour for Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange

A 40-kilometre section of the Mitchell Highway will be closed for nine nights over the next two weeks as crews carry out emergency work following recent extreme weather across the Central West.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the highway will be closed between Stewart Street in Bathurst and Millthorpe Road in Shadforth, with a signposted detour in place along the Mid-Western Highway through Blayney.
"Our roads have been hit hard with the recent flood event so it is important that we get this section of road back up to scratch before the summer holidays," Mr Toole said.
"This work will include crucial pavement repairs and several areas of heavy patching to ensure a smoother journey for motorists.
"We know many parts of the state's regional road network has been impacted by extreme weather in recent months and even as we get extra crews out working on repairs, motorists should expect to find areas of severe potholes and badly damaged pavement.
"We're asking everyone to drive to conditions and be aware there may be detours in place due to damage from the weather."
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said work was expected to be complete within two weeks with crews working from 6pm to 6am from Tuesday 6 December to Friday 16 December.
"Under full closure our crews expect to get the job done in just nine nights, and the highway will be open during the day to traffic," Mr Farraway said.
"I know locals and freight operators who are regularly travelling between Bathurst and Orange will welcome this news.
"Getting our roads back up to scratch is a priority which is why we have deployed an extra 200 people along with equipment such as excavators, trucks and bobcats in the Central West NSW to make sure we reopen impacted roads as soon as possible.
"I want to remind motorists though even when you're driving on roads you've regularly used, be aware that they might not be in the condition you've previously experienced. Slow down and drive to the conditions as they are now, not how they used to be."
The Mitchell Highway will be closed between 6pm and 6am for nine nights from Tuesday 6 December to Friday 16 December. Access will be maintained at all times for residents and emergency service vehicles.
Motorists should plan their journeys, follow the direction of traffic control and signs, and allow about 15 minutes of extra travel time via the Mid-Western Highway detour through Blayney.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic app or call the Transport Management Centre on 132 701.
