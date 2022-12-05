Five things we learned from the first day of BOIDC's seventh round

THE two day action in BOIDC continued on Saturday and the competition's top teams have continued to deliver the goods over the longer form of the game.
Some sides have claimed first innings points already while others will be trying to limit the damage when play resumes.
Here's what we've learned in the penultimate round before the Christmas break...
YES, CYMS are still unbeaten. And yes, ORC are emerging from 'dark horse' into a true contender. But when it comes to BOIDC favouritism it firmly belongs with Cavaliers.
Cavaliers' high quality lineup is clicking together beautifully and making the most of their early two-day games this season to soar to the top of the table.
They're positioned to claim a potential second straight outright win heading into this Saturday's second day against Bathurst City.
Bailey Ferguson is batting of late like he's seeing the ball in slow motion, and the rest of the team's top order - Matt Corben, John Warrington and Cameron Laird - have all shown what they can do on their day.
Then there's the team's bowling order, led by Kyle Buckley and Harry Pearce, who have arguably been one of the best 1-2 knockout combinations with the ball this season.
Cricket's a funny game though.
Injuries and unexpected absences can strike a side at any moment, but if Cavs stay healthy and can field consistent lineups then they're a strong chance of staying at the top of the table for the rest of the campaign.
CYMS will have something to say about that when the two clubs meet next round, in what could potentially be the game of the season.
FIRST things first, let's not disregard the fact that you don't get to 400 runs as a team in a first grade cricket competition without some disciplined batting.
There's only so much you can say the pitch helped out when you're talking about a score like that, so plaudits have to go to Rugby Union for reaching 6-407 declared against Orange City on Saturday.
But is this the sign that Wade Park has ascended to an even greater 'batter's utopia' status?
If the weather stays warm, the outfield remains fast and teams build up partnerships then this might not be the last big total we see at the ground over the course of the competition.
Prior to Saturday's game at Orange's premier cricketing venue no side this season had managed to surpass 200 runs at the ground.
The pressures of a one-day game play a part in that statistic but it's still a surprise that in the three matches prior to the Rugby-Warriors meeting that no side had reached that mark.
There are three one-day and three two-day matches left to play at the ground during the regular season.
IN a round of one-sided contests the match that still has the potential to get interesting is the CYMS vs St Pat's Old Boys clash.
CYMS resume at 6-346 this Saturday, should they choose to continue batting, and whatever happens from this point on it means the Saints will need to bat with ferocity if they're going to get near the target.
The opening session of their batting will likely see Pat's signal their intent: Gunning for the win or playing for the draw.
No matter which option they choose it's going to be one of the biggest tests of the Saints' batting depth so far this season.
There's plenty of big hitting through the order but the CYMS bowling attack has looked sharp in their limited match time this season.
ORANGE City find themselves in the unusual position of having to claw their way back into a finals position as the halfway point of the season arrives.
The Warriors, who have won four of the past five BOIDC and Orange District Cricket Association competitions,
The arrival of Lachie Skelly at the club has been the big bright spot for the team, and it gives the team a big impact player in the field for them to rally around.
However, the team are badly chasing some consistency in the pace ranks and will definitely be looking for more impact in their opening spells.
Tynan Southcombe and Ed Morrish have each managed to snag a couple of wickets throughout the season but they're still chasing that big breakthrough day where they completely rattle a team early on.
There's also been a lot of changes to the Warriors bowling lineup week to week, and there's no doubt that with a little more consistency in the ranks that Orange City can be a bigger force in the field.
CAVALIERS and ORC already have first innings points this round, and if Rugby Union and CYMS can rack up the points from their matches then we could start to see the BOIDC really fracture.
Heading into this round Cavs led the way on 31, with CYMS on 29, ORC at 27 and St Pat's Old Boys and Rugby Union each on 25.
St Pat's might still have something to say against CYMS, but the three other teams inside that top five are likely going to score themselves a nice haul of points no matter what unfolds this coming weekend.
Can the rest stay in touch?
It leaves Orange City (23), Bathurst City (18), City Colts (12) and Centrals (6) with one hell of a mountain to climb, especially for those bottom two sides.
With one really good game things can quickly turn around for a team.
There's a maximum of 12 points available from a two day game, assuming a team who wins on first innings can go on to claim an outright win.
