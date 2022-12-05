SHE said it was a case of 'emotional blackmail', but Raewyn Simons was more than happy to agree to terms on Sunday as it meant sharing a special sporting moment with daughter Hollee.
Raewyn joined Hollee in contesting the Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's women's round as a mother-daughter team.
While Raewyn has watched her daughter plenty of times, a talent who recently competed at the Ironman World Championships, she'd never considered racing with her.
It was a conversation with husband Mark which changed that.
"It was emotional blackmail," she said when offering an explanation of why she raced.
"Mark said 'Now Hollee thinks you should do the tri with her and I think it would be a very good idea because you might not ever get another opportunity to do one with her'.
"I actually that that would be really nice, I though it was lovely she might want to do one with me."
The plan was for Hollee to do the 200 metre swim to open the race and the 2.5 kilometre run to close it out.
Raewyn's job was the 16km cycle which came in-between and she was happy when learning she could tackle it on her ebike.
As Hollee explained, the Wallabies women's round is all about getting females to join in and have fun.
"Like Mum rides an ebike because that's what helps her ride and this is a perfect example of how everyone else can do one with their mum," she said.
"I'm sure everyone else's mum can ride an ebike or swim with flippers and I'm pretty sure they could walk two-and-a-half kays.
"So how exciting, there are not too many sporting events you can do with your mum."
Hollee, who insisted there was no blackmail involved, was the third of the team swimmers out of the pool.
She then handed over to Raewyn who was determined to make up ground. She did just that, duelling with solo race winner Alex Banner all the way into transition.
"I just wanted to do my best. Alex, she gave me the biggest run for my money on the bike," she said.
"It was such a good ride, I thought she was listening to me puffing, I thought 'My God she can hear me coming up'. In riding when you're breathing heavy, you try and do it quietly so they can't hear you coming up behind them.
"I had to work really hard and just coming around near the hospital I gave it everything I had. I thought 'This is it, I've got to come in first because Hollee would expect that'.
"I was trying to think of everything I could possibly do to get there, Nick [North] told me to cut the corners, so I did that. It was wonderful, it was a great time, it was so good."
Come in first is exactly what Raewyn did with a 28:34 split.
She then joined Hollee in the final metres of the run, the pair crossing the finish line arm-in-arm then embracing afterwards.
They were the second team to finish, but for both the event was about sharing a family moment rather than a good result.
"You know how you get that bit of an emotional tingle in your eyes? I had a bit of that as I came across the finish line with Mum," Simons said.
"Like what other scenario can this happen right? It's a good example of tri.
"There were four mother-daughter teams today which was really good."
