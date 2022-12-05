Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Raewyn and Hollee Simons compete together in Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's women's round

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 5 2022 - 2:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It was a special Sunday for Raewyn and Hollee Simons, the mother-daughter duo competing together in Bathurst's women's triathlon. Picture by Claire Scott

SHE said it was a case of 'emotional blackmail', but Raewyn Simons was more than happy to agree to terms on Sunday as it meant sharing a special sporting moment with daughter Hollee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.