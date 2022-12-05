Western Advocate

Bathurst's 29 degrees on Monday, December 5 will be its hottest day in 10 months

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated December 5 2022 - 11:30am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tulips in a flower field at Duramana photographed by Vanessa McNamara.

SUMMER is starting off with a bang for Bathurst as the city is set to bask in its hottest day since mid-February.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.