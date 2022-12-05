SUMMER is starting off with a bang for Bathurst as the city is set to bask in its hottest day since mid-February.
The 29 degrees forecast for Bathurst today (Monday, December 5) will be not far off the 31 degrees on January 2 that holds the honour, to this point, of the city's hottest day of 2022.
The hottest day of the last month of last summer, meanwhile, was 30.5 degrees on February 17 - which was preceded by a couple of 29-degree days.
Today's 29-degree top will come after a mild end to spring in which the city was still recording temperatures in the mid-teens in mid-November and struggled to only 10.6 degrees just over a month ago on November 2.
The Bureau of Meteorology's long-range forecast for the summer season, released in late November, said cooler days were likely for most of NSW, part of southern Queensland and into Victoria.
The forecast for this week, however, says Bathurst will be on or close to the long-term average maximum for the city for December (26.4 degrees) for four of the seven days.
After rainfall of biblical proportions last month, Bathurst has yet to record a drop this month - and the forecast says there's unlikely to be anything significant in the gauge until at least Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.