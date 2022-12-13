Western Advocate
Our Future

Bathurst Hospital and Western Sydney University team up to promote healthcare

By Amy Rees
Updated December 13 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 3:00pm
RHUWS co-presidents Nikki Adams and Laura Beaumont at Bathurst Base Hospital for the outreach event. Picture by Amy Rees

BATHURST Base Hospital recently played host to a range of high school and university students with the aim of encouraging more people into the health industry in regional areas.

