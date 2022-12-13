BATHURST Base Hospital recently played host to a range of high school and university students with the aim of encouraging more people into the health industry in regional areas.
The day was organised by the Rural Health Union of Western Sydney (RHUWS), and while it was predominantly focused on encouraging medical students to pursue a career in regional towns, inspiring Bathurst's Year 10 and 11 students to consider a career in health was another main goal.
RHUWS co-president Laura Beaumont is about to enter her final year of medicine with Western Sydney University and has been in Bathurst getting some hands-on experience as part of her degree since July, 2022.
Ms Beaumont said the RHUWS Outreach Program is a great way to show medical students how great Bathurst is, and show high school students how rewarding a career in health is.
"I think there's a lot of evidence to show that if you come from Bathurst you're more likely to come back to Bathurst as a health professional," she said.
"We've put on this event to try and bring out medical students for a few days, show them country life and get them exposed to what the hospital is like.
"We show them around the community and then hopefully in a few years time they'll want to come out for their year-long placements as well and we'll get that continuity going."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Ms Beaumont has loved her time so far in Bathurst and is looking forward to her final year of study.
She said the hospital staff are very welcoming and encouraging, and she hopes to one day make a life and work as a doctor in a regional area.
"I'm having a really good time, it's such nice community here and the hospital staff are lovely," Ms Beaumont said.
"I plan to do an internship in Orange and hopefully go along that pathway of becoming a rural GP [general practitioner] and developing any skills that the community I end up in needs.
"And setting up a life and a practice out in the country."
Scotts All Saints teacher Helen Jones accompanied a group of students to the outreach event and said it's a great initiative to get high school students motivated about choosing pathways for their futures.
She said she has seen students attend these events and then return to school really focused and with a game plan.
"They come up here and they're open minded, thinking 'I could probably work in health,' and then all of a sudden they go, 'Actually this is something I really want to do,'" Ms Jones said.
"They come back to school and what we have then is a student who has a goal, and if they're goal-focused and driven then all of a sudden school makes sense."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.