How does a 2-3 kilometre section of flat land massively increase from $45 million to $78 million?
This is fast becoming one of the most expensive pieces of road in the NSW regions.
Sure, we had some rain, but there was no flooding in this section.
Further, why is there going to be only one lane eastern bound from the airport intersection?
Why must only half jobs be undertaken?
This project hasn't had multiple challenges - it's taken two years to get to this point and will probably be yet another two to three years before it actually finishes, only to note that the rest of the Great Western is left with sections where no overtaking is available for more than eight kilometres (from Yetholme to Walang Drive).
One would expect duplicating that section would be at least $300 million given the outrageous amount for the Kelso works.
