How about renaming Littlebourne Street in honour of a proud Bathurstian?

RE: Littlebourne Street, Kelso.
I am a former resident of Bathurst who recently attended the funeral service of the late Neville Dawson of Dawson's Removals.
I would like to propose that the street currently known as Littlebourne Street in Kelso be renamed "Dawson Way" in honour of Neville Dawson.
Mr Dawson was a proud member of the Bathurst community.
He served as a Rotarian for the Rotary Club for over 50 years and was a committee member for the Cathedral of St Michael, St John Church and St Patrick's Rugby League Club.
OTHER RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
Sadly, the community of Bathurst has lost a true gentleman, who wished nothing more than for his home town Bathurst to flourish into the beautiful town it has become.
Renaming Littlebourne Street to Dawson Way would be the perfect way for the community of Bathurst to honour Mr Dawson.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.