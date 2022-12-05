Toll helicopter en-route to crash after pedestrian hit by truck

The Toll Rescue helicopter is en-route to a crash on the outskirts of Bathurst following reports a pedestrian has been hit by a truck.
Emergency services including police and paramedics were called to the scene just after 11am.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they were called to Cardinia Avenue, Robin Hill on the outskirts of Bathurst on the Mitchell Highway following reports of the incident.
She said paramedics were still on scene treating the patient.
The Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter has also been called in.
With traffic affected in both directions, drivers are asked to avoid the area.
Easterly bound traffic is currently being diverted at Dunkeld, with police re-directing traffic at the scene.
More to come.
