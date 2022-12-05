Western Advocate
Toll helicopter en-route to crash after pedestrian hit by truck

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated December 5 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 11:57am
Police at the road block diverting traffic from the scene. Photo: Amy Rees

The Toll Rescue helicopter is en-route to a crash on the outskirts of Bathurst following reports a pedestrian has been hit by a truck.

