BATHURST'S Kim Taylor, Scott Traves and David Glasson have returned home as Over 50s Veterans Cricket Australia national champions after their NSW sides produced brilliant performances at the Adelaide tournament.
Glasson's division three team and Taylor and Traves' division four squad went through their respective tournaments unbeaten before each completing their campaigns with strong grand final victories.
The division three team account for Victoria by seven wickets and Glasson finished his tournament with an impressive batting average of 77 across his four innings.
Traves amassed 189 runs for NSW over his four games, 50 of which came in the team's 43 run victory over Queensland in the grand final.
He didn't finish the tournament with a batting average because he was never dismissed.
Fellow Bathurst cricketers Russ Gardner and Brett Roach came close to a title of their own as a part of NSW's second division side, but they went down by four wickets in the grand final against South Australia.
Shane Broes' NSW Kookaburras won two of their four games in division five, and he picked up scores of 54 and 44 over the course of his competition.
It was a very memorable trip for Traves, who not only finished as the competition's second highest run scorer across all divisions but was also named in the team of the tournament.
Traves said it was great to finish off the competition with a great game against a very competitive Queensland squad.
"Vets is pretty social until you get to that final, and it starts to get a bit more serious when you play for that cup," he said.
"Adelaide didn't put on the best weather for the start of the week, so instead of having a rest day on the Tuesday we had to play four days in a row, which is pretty hard on an old body like ours."
Traves' team, which was captained by Taylor, put on a batting clinic in their final.
All top five of NSW's order made strong contributions to the total of 5-253 from their 45 overs, and in the field they were able to restrict Queensland to 7-210 from their full allotment of overs.
"We won the toss, batted, and put a pretty good score on them. Our openers put on 80 together and they set the foundation for the rest of us," he said.
"Myself and another blast from the past around the Mudgee area, Chris Sargent, put on a pretty good partnership. After he got out another guy from Sydney, Trevor Whittall, put on a quick fire 38 while I held up one end.
"We played at Prince Alfred College for the final, and it's a fantastic school with unbelievable facilities. It's actually where the Chappells went to school. Greg, Ian and Trevor Chappell all apparently played on the same deck that we did.
"The pitch, to be honest, was an absolute road. The curator did a fantastic job with it. Early on in the week we had plenty of rain, so to have it ready in time for t he final was a huge achievement."
Traves said his team were able to also enjoy watching a lot of what Glasson's side was able to achieve.
"Glasso was in third division and they also won their competition, and they had a very good side. They actually had quite a few guys who were 55, so they could have almost played that side in a 55s tournament," he said.
"They've been together for two to three years now and they did extremely well. We actually played next door to them and we watched them put on a ridiculous total. It was unbelievable to see a few of those guys hitting it out of there."
