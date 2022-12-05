Western Advocate
Kim Taylor, Scott Traves and David Glasson return home with Over 50s Veterans Cricket Australia titles

Updated December 5 2022 - 1:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Kim Taylor and Scott Traves' NSW division four team were national champions. Picture contributed.

BATHURST'S Kim Taylor, Scott Traves and David Glasson have returned home as Over 50s Veterans Cricket Australia national champions after their NSW sides produced brilliant performances at the Adelaide tournament.

