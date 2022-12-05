THERE were no capes, no masks, instead it was goggles and helmets, but Bathurst's dynamic duo of Kate and Lucy Tallentire still won the day.
The mother and daughter duo, 44-year-old Kate and 12-year-old Lucy, took line honours in Sunday's Bathurst Wallabies Triathlon Club's women's event.
While Lucy has previous competed in the club's junior races and the pair have frequently done Bathurst parkrun together, Sunday was the first time they'd united for a triathlon.
The hugs and smiles at the finish line showed that both enjoyed it.
"It's great. Emily, my eldest, she did the full thing last year, and to have Lucy do a couple a couple of legs this year, yeah, it was great," Kate said.
"It just good to see them out doing sport and being active and encouraging others and challenging themselves.
"We challenge ourselves, so it's good to see them challenge themselves too."
Lucy started them off in dynamic fashion as she was the fastest of the team competitors and second fastest overall to complete the 200 metre swim.
She clocked a 3:17 split.
It was then Kate's turn and she tackled the 16 kilometre bike leg. Her time for the leg was a handy 30:22.
That time was the third quickest of all 26 riders who took part in the race, but Lucy still joked with her Mum that she was "too slow" and it was "boring" waiting for her to complete the leg.
Kate smiled that she's heard it before.
"I got that and it's that and when we are in parkrun and they are telling me to run faster," she said.
It was Lucy who tackled the 2.5km run that ended the race. She caught the two competitors ahead of her and finished 41 seconds clear.
"Yeah it was pretty good," she said of claiming line honours.
"I've won a junior one before, so this was pretty good. It was fun."
The Dynamic Duo's overall time was 45:38 with second in the teams event belonging to Raewyn and Hollee Simons (48:68) and Jane and Paris Bennett (52:47) third.
