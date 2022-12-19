Western Advocate
Court

Andrew James Boye convicted in Bathurst Local Court of driving while never licensed

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
December 19 2022 - 1:00pm
No licence and a stint behind the wheel in West Bathurst costs man hundreds of dollars

NO LICENCE and a stint behind the wheel has cost a man hundreds of dollars.

