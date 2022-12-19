No licence and a stint behind the wheel in West Bathurst costs man hundreds of dollars

NO LICENCE and a stint behind the wheel has cost a man hundreds of dollars.
Andrew James Boye, 37, of Merewether Street, Merewether, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 30 of driving while never licensed.
Police documents before the court said Boye was behind the wheel of a black Holden Astra at about 7.45pm on October 22 this year heading east along Suttor Street in West Bathurst.
Police said they activated their warning devices to pull the vehicle over for random testing.
As police approached the driver's side door of the vehicle, which Boye parked on Alamein Walk, they said they saw him in the driver's seat with a female passenger.
"No, I don't [have a licence] mate, I have my Ls," police said Boye told them when they asked for his licence.
The court heard Boye completed his learner licence while in jail for unrelated matters, but had not gone to Roads and Maritime Services to apply for the licence.
Police checks showed Boye had never held a driver's licence in NSW or any other state.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charge against Boye proved before she fined him $800.
