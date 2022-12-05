MOST people in Australia would know that Christmas is linked with the story of the birth of Jesus in Bethlehem.
In these final weeks of school, especially in primary years, there will be reference to this story that includes angels singing and shepherds caring for their sheep on nearby hillsides. It's wintertime and wise men follow a star to reveal the place where Jesus is born.
Imagine the 'King of Kings' born in a smelly stable.
In many Christians there is a sense of sadness that this great story is lost in the scramble of tinsel, coloured lights and extensive shopping lists for gifts and food.
The real meaning is so often lost in our busyness.
A few years ago here in Bathurst, on a winter's night, my wife was preparing a meal - soup bones, carrots, turnips, onions, etc - and placing the peelings into a bag that went out that night for collection the next morning.
I went to bed about 10.30pm and my wife followed around 11.30pm, concerned about her misplaced diamond ring.
She woke me, wondering if she may have lost it in the trash.
Reluctantly at first, I left my warm bed, crossed the wet grass and retrieved the last bag of trash.
After bringing the bag into the kitchen, I proceeded to tip peelings, bread, crusts, etc, into the sink.
Then, "tinkle-tinkle", out fell the lost ring.
This valuable diamond ring almost lost in the messy trash.
We remember well dancing with joy in our PJs at almost midnight.
That which was almost lost was recovered with great celebration.
On Sunday night, in Machattie Park, many families will gather to sing carols and celebrate the Christmas season and this precious story that must never be neglected or thrown away.
