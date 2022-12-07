MOTORISTS have been given a new view of the upgrade to the Great Western Highway in the city's east after traffic was switched to two fresh lanes.
Both directions of traffic travelling between PJ Moodie Memorial Drive and Nile Street at Kelso are now using the new section of road which has been built as part of the Kelso to Raglan upgrade project.
Transport for NSW says this configuration will be in place for three weeks and the switch on to the new section of road will then be extended to Napoleon Street on Thursday, December 15, completing a one-kilometre traffic switch.
It echoes a similar traffic change in mid-2016 as the end of the upgrade to the Great Western Highway through Kelso started to loom.
At the time, traffic was diverted on to two new eastbound lanes between Boyd Street and just east of View Street so that westbound lanes could be pulled up.
The upgrade through Kelso ended up being completed in March 2017 and the upgrade from Kelso to Raglan got started about four years later.
Transport for NSW says it is still planning for a December 2023 completion for the Kelso to Raglan works.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.