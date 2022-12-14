Man walking in West Bathurst late at night told police he was carrying a knife for 'protection'

CARRYING a knife around in public for "protection" has landed a man in hot water after he was questioned by police as he walked in West Bathurst.
Roger James Kilby, 37, of Hill Street, West Bathurst, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 30 of having a knife in public.
According to police documents before the court, police received a call in relation to two men on West Street in West Bathurst harassing residents for information about a man at 10.15pm on September 22 this year.
Police said they were patrolling Commonwealth Street about 30 minutes after the radio request when they saw Kilby - who they said matched the description given to police - walking along a footpath.
The court heard police stopped and spoke with Kilby, who immediately told officers he had a penknife for "protection" because he had allegedly been assaulted.
During sentencing in open court, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis found the charges against Kilby proven before he was fined $400 and ordered to forfeit the weapon.
