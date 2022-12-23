THERE'S something humbling about going back to where it all began.
St Stanislaus' College alumni Patrick Corcoran once attended a university outreach event that cemented the health industry as the career path he would take.
Around seven years later, he returned as a medical graduate encouraging students into the profession.
The recent outreach event, held at Bathurst Hospital, was run in conjunction with Western Sydney University and it aimed to encourage high school students to consider the health industry and medical students to consider rural areas.
Mr Corcoran said these events make the process of embarking down the university path easier for students, especially being in a regional town.
"One of the biggest issues is that, particularly with the rural kids, we're not quite sure what is available compared to, say, a metro setting where some of the bigger schools are, and programs like this just open up the opportunities," he said.
"I always knew I was going to do something in health, I just didn't know what it was. And these programs gave me the opportunity to get exposure, be involved, talk to people and get that conversation going."
Mr Corcoran completed his senior schooling at Stannies before being accepted into Western Sydney University to study medicine.
The university offers a rural elective during the course and Bathurst is one of the two locations available.
This meant Mr Corcoran was able to come back to Bathurst for the remainder of his studies and get some hands-on experience at Bathurst Hospital before he graduated.
He said being able to come home and practise medicine in the community that he knows was a big thing.
"You can learn about it [medicine] all you want - which is important and you need to get that base knowledge - but to then be able to actually apply that is a very big stepping stone," he said.
"It introduces all of those clinical skills that you've learnt and now you're actually able to apply them.
"It sets you up really well for the development as young doctors to then step into that next stage where you are actually a doctor and you're much more clinically competent, you're much more confident in your ability and you've had more exposure."
Like any form of education, studying medicine had its challenges at times, but Mr Corcoran said he surrounded himself with supportive people who helped him get to the light at the end of the tunnel.
He is now looking forward to beginning the next chapter and encourages anyone with an interest in the health system to look into the different professions available.
He said it was good to be at the end of the university journey and passing on his story to the students sitting in the same position in which he found himself around seven years earlier.
"Five to seven years ago, this was literally me in their position," Mr Corcoran said.
He said it was good to be able to give back and to see "where we've come from and how we're going and how these sorts of programs have developed over time to give, particularly rural, high school students, exposure and access to the things that are on offer throughout university".
"Unfortunately, with some of the rural students, we get a little bit isolated and that information kind of falls through the cracks. Programs like this just simplify it," he said.
Mr Corcoran provided the students at the outreach event with some insight and inspiration regarding the health industry, hoping to get them as excited to start their next chapter as he is to start his.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.