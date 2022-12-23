Western Advocate
Our People

St Stanislaus' College alumni Patrick Corcoran speaks at university outreach event

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 25 2022 - 9:32pm, first published December 24 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Corcoran at a recent Western Sydney University outreach event at Bathurst Hospital. Picture by Amy Rees

THERE'S something humbling about going back to where it all began.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.