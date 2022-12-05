Western Advocate
Updated

Police investigations underway into fatal crash on Mitchell Highway near Bathurst

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated December 5 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police investigations underway into fatal crash on highway

A pedestrian killed in a tragic incident on the outskirts of Bathurst on Monday morning when she was struck by a truck had, just moments earlier, been involved in a crash in her car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.