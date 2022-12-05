Police investigations underway into fatal crash on highway

A pedestrian killed in a tragic incident on the outskirts of Bathurst on Monday morning when she was struck by a truck had, just moments earlier, been involved in a crash in her car.
Police said a Hyundai Accent driven by the woman was travelling west on the Mitchell Highway on the outskirts of Bathurst at about 11am on Monday when it left the roadway and hit a tree.
A short time after, according to police, the woman got out of the vehicle and was struck by a truck which was also travelling west.
The woman, 52, is from the Central West, although no further information on her identity is available because next of kin are still being informed of the tragedy.
Inspector David Abercrombie said the woman received fatal injuries at the scene.
"Shortly after the Hyundai collided, there was a secondary collision involving the truck and the 52-year-old female," he said.
Inspector Abercrombie said several witnesses stopped and rendered assistance to the woman while emergency crews rushed to the crash site. But he said nothing could be done to save the woman.
He said the truck driver was taken to Bathurst Base Hospital for mandatory testing and, while uninjured, the driver was obviously highly shaken up.
Inspector Abercrombie said aeromedical personnel also attended the scene, along with paramedics, all of whom made every effort to save the woman's life.
"Unfortunately, they were unsuccessful," he said.
He said Chifley crime scene police attended the site and were assessing and conducting an examination of the scene and would prepare a report for the coroner.
As a result of the fatality, the Mitchell Highway remained closed as of mid-Monday afternoon, with traffic between Bathurst and Orange being diverted via Dunkeld.
The following diversions are in place:
And with traffic in the region already building up in the lead-up to Christmas, Inspector Abercrombie said it was a timely reminder for people to exercise caution on our roads.
He said police will be out in force patrolling all roads and highways and reminded people to stick to the speed limit, take regular rest breaks, drive to the conditions, ensure everyone is restrained in their car and not be distracted while driving.
