VICTORY would be a bonus for Andrew Ryan's pair of runners taking on Tuesday's Tyers Park meeting, as the Bathurst trainer looks to ease his horses back into a new preparation.
Ryan fields Laffing Waters and Possibly So over the last two races of the meeting.
While his expectations for the pair aren't through the roof Ryan is hopeful that their races on home turf can lay the foundation for a strong campaign to come.
Possibly So rates as a strong each-way shot for Ryan in the Kennard's Hire Benchmark 58 Handicap (1,300 metres).
The four-year-old Star Witness gelding comes in with mixed trial form but lands a nice barrier (3) and has been a solid performer in his two previous first-up runs.
Ryan said better barrier manners are going to be a must if Possibly So is going to figure in the finish.
"It's good when you don't have to travel, especially when the weather is getting warmer. I think they'll both go alright. I'd say they'll both be a good each way chance," Ryan said.
"In his last preparation he wasn't jumping so hopefully we've rectified that. He was giving away too much start. He trialled better at Narrormine the other day to hold a reasonable position, but this race will tell us a lot more.
"It's a bad habit he's developed and hopefully he gives that habit away. It's a bit of a 'try and see' moment tomorrow. If he jumps then he should have a reasonably good race."
Gayna Williams' unbeaten Cheap Shot is likely to start the race as favourite.
Laffing Waters is rated more of an outside chance to figure in the Bathurst Glass & Windows Class 2 Handicap (1,100m).
The mare won second up in her previous campaign and she'll look to emulate that in her current prep, after running fifth first up.
What Ryan wants to see most from his Wandjina mare is for her to settle down and avoid racing too keenly.
"In her last preparation she tended to want to go too hard the whole way. We're going to try and get her to take a bit of a sit," he said.
"She has a reasonable amount of ability, she just needs to learn to relax a bit."
