Court hears man fantasised about killing people and burying them in a garden

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who fantasised about killing people and burying their bodies in a vegetable garden has "clear pointers" of health issues, according to a magistrate.
Sean Peter Draper of Third Avenue, Bonny Hills, was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on November 30 of intimidation.
Draper and the two victims were at an address on Beyers Place in Kelso about 2pm on August 17 this year when he began to move three spades from a shed and put them near a flower garden, court papers said.
One of the victims asked Draper what he was doing and he said he was getting rid of the flowers.
"It's your last day so it doesn't matter if you get frustrated, this is the end," Draper added.
The court heard Draper took the victim's phone and went inside the house where he said he intended to kill both victims and bury them in the vegetable garden.
One of the victims then took Draper on a four-hour drive to a relative's house in Gateshead around the time police were called.
Police said they went to the Gateshead address where Draper was located, and spoke with him before he admitted to intimidating the victim.
Draper told police he didn't intend on carrying out the threats but had gotten close before, and that it was "just a fantasy" of his.
Police got an electronic statement from one of the victims about the incident, who said they believed Draper was going to kill them.
Draper was arrested and taken to Belmont Police Station, where he declined to be interviewed about the incident.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said during sentencing in open court there were "clear pointers as to ill health".
Draper was convicted with no further penalty.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
News and court reporter for the Western Advocate.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.