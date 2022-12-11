Western Advocate
Sean Peter Draper convicted in Bathurst Local Court of intimidation

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 11 2022 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
Court hears man fantasised about killing people and burying them in a garden

A 28-YEAR-OLD man who fantasised about killing people and burying their bodies in a vegetable garden has "clear pointers" of health issues, according to a magistrate.

