Major financial benefit for Bathurst in an Australian first during February

BATHURST is set to benefit from a major financial boost early next year, as over a thousand international visitors arrive in the Central West for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.
Organisers are expecting almost 1000 internationals to visit Bathurst for the three-day event from February 17-19, with thousands more expected to arrive from across Australia.
It's already expected to be a jam-packed start to the year for Bathurst, with big crowds expected as usual for the Bathurst 12 Hour (February 3-5), while the two pre-season soccer carnivals - Bathurst Cup (January 28-29) and Proctor Park Challenge (February 11-12) - traditionally pull healthy numbers too.
General Manager of the Local Organising Committee, Richard Welsh, said the economic benefit from Bathurst will be "significant".
"We're expecting 1000s to come from outside the Bathurst region, from Sydney, Canberra and beyond. In terms of internationals, around 1000," he said.
MORE ON THE CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPIONSHIPS:
"We're working really closely with Destination NSW, to make sure we're getting a lot of people from outside the area.
"A big part of our marketing strategy is getting people coming from outside the Central West region.
"Being a three-day event, the economic benefit will be significant. They're not getting accommodation for just one the night, but for at least three days."
In terms of mass participation tickets, which also include general admission, 500 tickets have already been sold.
While Bathurst has never hosted the Cross Country Championships before and the last event at Denmark in 2019 had free entry, Mr Welsh believes the ticket sales are good.
"This is a one-off event, we haven't had it again and we won't have it again, so it's hard to tell if the numbers are good," he said.
READ MORE:
"We're hopeful of getting 2500 entrants across our mass races. They include a general admission ticket with them.
"We're probably about 20 per cent of the way there, which is okay I think. But we haven't got measure of how it's gone before."
In terms of ticket sales, Mr Welsh said the Bathurst event is ticking ahead of the industry average.
"We're encouraging people to come [and buy their tickets] early but there's certainly no rush," he said.
"The industry average for recreational events, people are registering an average 44 days out.
"That's everything from Mount Panorama Punish and the City2Surf, to our event in Bathurst. We're about a month away from the peak time people will be entering."
Mr Welsh said its a major honour for Bathurst to host the Cross Country Championships.
"It's nothing short of massive for the Bathurst region," he said.
"It's the first time it's been to Australia, just the second it's been to Oceania and just the four time in the Southern Hemisphere in 44 occasions."
Mr Welsh said one of the main reasons Bathurst was selected was because of the existing infrastructure at Mount Panorama.
"We were chosen because of the existing infrastructure Mount Panorama has and there's plenty of things we can tap into," he said.
"It's a short drive from Sydney. They can fly in Sydney Airport and then transport them from there.
"Oddly enough, the postponements - it was meant in be in 2021 and then 2022 and now 2023 - have kept the word 'Bathurst' on top of people's mind and tip of the tongues for an extra couple of years.
"The international reach Bathurst has been getting, it would normally be a one or two year thing. It's been four years now of talking of the next World Cross Country Championships coming to Bathurst."
Bathurst was originally announced as the host of the 2021 event back in March, 2020.
In December 2020, the event was postponed from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions to Australia and it was subsequently postponed again to 2023.
The course was first tested back in August, 2022.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.