Western Advocate

Major financial benefit for Bathurst in an Australian first during February

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
December 10 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Major financial benefit for Bathurst in an Australian first during February

BATHURST is set to benefit from a major financial boost early next year, as over a thousand international visitors arrive in the Central West for the World Athletics Cross Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.