Western Advocate
Court

Jason John Farrell denied bail in Bathurst Local Court after allegedly letting his dog attack someone

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated December 9 2022 - 1:14pm, first published 1:00pm
Man to spend Christmas behind bars after allegedly letting a dog attack someone

A MAN who allegedly let his dog attack someone at an address in Eglinton will spend Christmas behind bars after his bail application was denied.

