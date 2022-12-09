Man to spend Christmas behind bars after allegedly letting a dog attack someone

A MAN who allegedly let his dog attack someone at an address in Eglinton will spend Christmas behind bars after his bail application was denied.
Jason John Farrell, 48, of Turondale Road, Eglinton, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on November 30 by Audio Visual Link (AVL) for a string of charges, which included:
Police allege between 12.30pm and 4.30pm on November 14 this year in Eglinton, Farrell damaged the passenger door of a Holden Barina, intimidated two people, assaulted someone and urged a dog to attack an individual.
The court heard during Farrell's bail application that he was three days from the end of his current parole period, at the time, and had demonstrated vulnerability.
"Mr Farrell's psychology report, which includes his schizophrenia diagnosis, and Aboriginal heritage demonstrate his vulnerability while in custody," Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan said to show cause.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said the report Mr Kuan referred to was "old" and his alleged offences gave weight to a strong prosecution case.
"There are several ways he has been dealt with alternatively before. The fact he was almost off parole doesn't show why detention isn't justified ... It's likely these matters will lead to a term in prison," Magistrate Ellis said.
Farrell - who is yet to enter pleas - will return to Bathurst Local Court on January 11 next year by AVL.
