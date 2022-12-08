The perfect lifestyle property awaits

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday December 9: "Thorlindah" 1882 Abercrombie Road, Oberon:
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about "Thorlindah" 1882 Abercrombie Road, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Set on 38.1 stunnng acres, 'Thorlindah' is a gorgeous Western Red Cedar home nestled amongst native gum and coniferous trees. Surrounded by a low maintenance, established cooler climate garden, this is the ideal relaxed, lifestyle property.
'Thorlindah' would perfectly suit several demographics such as a scenic weekend getaway with unlimited potential including second income through Air BnB possibilities, a lovely first home to grow your family, horse enthusiasts, or retirees looking to downgrade but still run some stock.
Upon entrance into the property, you will meander along a stunning water feature until you reach the home. The land is predominantly arable with topography that is flat to undulating. Water is a fantastic feature of the property with a very reliable bore, four dams, two water tanks and five concrete troughs, all of which supply ample water for home use and for stock.
The facilities available are also extensive with an existing set of timber sheep and cattle yards and a 19 metre x 7 metre machinery shed that also encloses a one stand shearing facility, along with established fruit and nut trees, including over 50 chestnut trees in a fenced orchard.
Inside the home you automatically feel the relaxed country charm, nestled away from the hustle and bustle. The home provides three generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, and has a slow combustion wood fire, split system air conditioner and gas heating to keep you comfortable all year round.
Many improvements have been done to the home including the recently renovated kitchen which offers plenty of storage along with up-to-date appliances and breakfast bar, a private ensuite for the main bedroom and painting throughout the home's interior.
'Thorlindah' has a beautiful established garden with a timber deck overlooking the sprawling lawns and garden, ideal for a barbecue and entertaining guests. There are also four raised vegetable patches that are the perfect for growing your own fresh produce.
Less than 20 kilometres from Oberon and with Telstra phone service available on-site, Thorlindah has been a beloved retreat for the current owners. It has been used to escape the city life most weekends, with the privacy and the serenity one of the major aspects the owners have loved.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.