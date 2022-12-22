A SERENE evening under the stars with a three-course meal is what people can expect during their glamping experience at Mayfield Garden this summer.
Coinciding with the popular Bathurst district tourist attraction's Summer Festival, glamping is designed for those who want to have the nature experience without the added hassle of setting up a tent and having a sore back after sleeping in a swag.
Mayfield Garden director Chris Muldoon said they will have 15 bell tents available every night over the festival, which runs from December 27 to January 26, featuring queen-sized beds, a three-course dinner and breakfast in bed, if so desired.
"We've made the tents as luxurious as we can," he said.
"It's as far away from bush camping as you could possibly be, but people love it because you wake up and go to sleep in the garden.
"The average person doesn't get to do that because we open at 9am and close at 4.30pm. So to be in the garden as the sun comes up or goes down is a great experience."
Mr Muldoon said a big drawcard for people who live in the Sydney area is star-gazing.
Leaving the city lights and coming to the country opens up a whole new world when people look up to the sky at night.
"It's extraordinary what the sky looks like in the country compared to the city," Mr Muldoon said.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
It's the dining, though, that is the real source of pride for the Mayfield Garden team when it comes to the glamping packages.
Guests don't have to pack a thing; all of the food can be provided by the garden's restaurant.
"The thing that I think differentiates our glamping from the other glamping activities around the state is you actually eat at our restaurant," Mr Muldoon said.
"We like to show off our restaurant in glamping. It's a beautiful three-course dinner and you can have a glass of wine and wander back to your tent."
Mr Muldoon recently told the Western Advocate that the gardening team at the tourist attraction had been tested by everything from drought and bushfires to flooding, but had passed with flying colours.
"I think when you look at our gardening team and what they've had to put up with in the last five years, they have been amazing," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.