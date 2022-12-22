Western Advocate
What's on

Mayfield Garden's Summer Festival to feature luxurious glamping

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 23 2022 - 10:01am, first published 10:00am
Mayfield Garden director Chris Muldoon is looking forward to kicking off Mayfield Garden's Summer Festival for 2022. Picture supplied

A SERENE evening under the stars with a three-course meal is what people can expect during their glamping experience at Mayfield Garden this summer.

Local News

