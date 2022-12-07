THERE'S a quiet optimism in Bathurst as Christmas looms, according to the city's business chamber head.
But he says plenty of challenges remain, including rising interest rates, the uncertainty about the impact of the new Labor government's industrial relations changes and continuing difficulties in finding staff.
Chamber president Paul Jones, who also owns and operates Moodie's Pharmacy, says bushfires and then COVID battered Bathurst, but there's a different mood in town since the city started to shake off the restrictions.
"People have travelled, they're visiting family and friends more, people are going overseas, so we're starting to see a few travel vaccines from a pharmacy point of view," he said.
"But from a general business point of view, we've had a change of government this year and there's cost-of-living pressures with inflation.
"There's energy: people waiting until they get their electricity or gas bills and going 'what am I paying?'.
"So people are acutely aware that there's increased cost-of-living pressures, but they're also aware that the world doesn't stop and we still get on with life.
"So there is a quiet optimism. Some businesses are starting to go really well. We've seen hospitality pick up again - pubs and cafes and things like that - and I don't hear any of the big supermarkets complaining that they're doing badly."
Finding staff, he said, continued to be a problem for businesses in Bathurst.
"It doesn't matter what sector you're in, everyone says they've got workforce issues - that's getting new staff and retaining the existing staff. I think people are working harder on both those aspects.
"I think COVID's made people reassess their work-life balance. And some people have decided they'll retire and some people have decided they'll work less.
"And we've lost half a million international students that used to be here in Australia that worked in particular sectors a lot, ie hospitality, and they've probably been the most impacted."
Mr Jones said the fate of the proposed multi-storey integrated medical centre development on Howick Street, and the proposed multi-storey car park next to it, remained of great interest to the local business community.
"That's a significant, once-in-a-25-year development for Bathurst and the sentiment from the business community is we'd like to see it go ahead," he said.
"And as a healthcare professional myself, personally, I'd like to see it go ahead, because we always need more health services in Bathurst. I haven't seen one person say, no, that's a silly idea, we don't need any more health services."
A public information session on the proposed medical centre was held in October as part of Bathurst Regional Council's collection of feedback after a planning proposal was received for the development.
The NSW Government will have the final say on the project, which, if it goes ahead, would be well above the current height restrictions in the Bathurst CBD.
Mr Jones said the development would not only bring more car parking to the CBD - "which it sorely needs" - but would bring construction jobs.
"It is quite a big development; it will probably take them 18 months to build," he said.
"If they're claiming $70 million [to be spent on the development], it's a lot of money to pump into a local economy."
He said a concern for the local economy after all the recent wet weather was the state of the roads, As well, housing continued to be a challenge.
"There's not a lot of blocks of land coming on the market at the moment here in Bathurst," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.