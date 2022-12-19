Western Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekender List
Our Places

Mayfield director Chris Muldoon says the garden is flourishing despite the challenges

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:22pm, first published December 19 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayfield Garden director Chris Muldoon says the rain has left the garden thriving and ready for summer. Picture supplied

WHILE the significant rainfall received in recent months has left the Mayfield Garden team working double time, their efforts haven't been in vain as the flora flourishes for the venue's Summer Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.