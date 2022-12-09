'It's not all about you': Man's alcohol-fuelled rampage puts him one step away from jail

Western Advocate
Blake Rich convicted in Bathurst Local Court of damaging property and intimidating a person

December 9 2022 - 6:00pm
A MAGISTRATE has told a man "it's not all about you" after he went on an alcohol-fuelled rampage during a night of drinking with friends.

