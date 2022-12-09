'It's not all about you': Man's alcohol-fuelled rampage puts him one step away from jail

A MAGISTRATE has told a man "it's not all about you" after he went on an alcohol-fuelled rampage during a night of drinking with friends.
Blake Rich, 22, of Patterson Place, Kelso, pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on November 30 to damaging property and intimidating a person.
According to police documents tendered for sentence, Rich, the victim and two of their mutual friends were at an address on Patterson Place in Kelso and drinking alcohol on the night of April 30 this year.
Rich began to run around the loungeroom jumping on lounges when he accidentally stepped on the victim's foot.
A verbal argument took place due to a comment the victim made and Rich walked into the bedroom and punched the cupboard door, causing a small hole.
Rich left the bedroom and walked into the bathroom, where the victim heard him yelling.
The court was told Rich pushed past the victim, who met him in the bathroom, and returned to the bedroom and punched the wall.
The victim then lay in the bed and had a calm conversation with Rich before he became aggressive once again.
He grabbed the mattress and pulled it while the victim was lying on it, which caused it to flip and toss the victim on the floor.
Rich then walked outside as the victim and the mutual friends heard a banging noise, which they discovered was Rich destroying a chair.
He then kicked the front door off its hinges and cracked it down the middle, which was heard by a neighbour, who called police.
Police said they went to the location at 10.43pm and spoke with the victim, who gave an electronic statement.
Officers then spoke with Rich - who, according to police, appeared quite drunk - before he was arrested and asked about the damage.
"It might've been me," Rich said, according to police.
Police terminated the arrest due to welfare concerns. An ambulance arrived and took Rich to Bathurst Base Hospital.
He was served with a court attendance notice by police when he was discharged from hospital on May 1 this year.
During sentencing, Rich's Legal Aid solicitor, Mr Kuan, told the court his client had turned to alcohol to cope with self-esteem issues.
"I'm not a drinker, I've never been," Rich said.
"This points to the fact that if you start drinking, you can't stop," Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis replied.
Magistrate Ellis said, after hearing Mr Kuan's submissions, that Rich would face time behind bars if he had another similar offence, after it was noted he had a like charge in 2019.
"It's not all about you. I'm worried about the message you are sending to [a relative]. When you act like this, they think it's okay," Magistrate Ellis said.
"One more matter like this and you're looking at prison."
Rich was placed on a two-year conditional release order with the condition he abstain from drugs for the entire period and alcohol for six months.
He was also ordered to undertake 150 hours of unpaid community service work.
