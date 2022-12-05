Western Advocate

Major development in search for missing person Esther Wallace at Mount Canobolas, Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:53pm, first published 4:40pm
A woman has been missing on Mount Canobolas since Wednesday. File picture.

A major development has emerged in the sprawling search for a missing woman near Orange.

