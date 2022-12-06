THERE were tired eyes and legs but plenty of medals for Bathurst cyclists after their efforts at the JetBlack24 and AusCycling 24 Hour Solo MTB National Championships in Rydal.
The city's cyclists flooded to the endurance event, with more than 70 per cent of the Bathurst Mountain Bike Club taking part.
Among the standout results for the Bathurst competitors was a national title for Graeme Peadon in the M60-plus 24 hour solo category and two gold medal performances from Kelso High School teams.
Peadon completed 35 laps of the course to finish two laps clear of his nearest rival.
It was a memorable weekend for the newly-formed Kelso High Club Mountain Bike Club, with their 'Lumps, Bumps and Jumps' and 'I'd Rather Be Eating Chocolate' teams coming away with victories.
Hadlie and Violet Henson, Rosie Butler and Lavinia Bowman won the 24 Hour female open quad division (getting through 21 laps) while Brenton Fahey, Jessie Adams and Tom Hurst were the mixed open winners, completing 16 laps.
There were also a stack of podium results for other Bathurst and Kelso teams.
Among those was another silver medal for the father-son combination of Bruce and Craig Hutton in the 6+6 Pairs division.
Craig Hutton said it was nice to come away with a podium after heading to Rydal with no major expectations.
"We weren't expecting anything really. We went out there for a bit of fun. After the first two hours, when we were in that position, we though 'Oh, we better start riding here'," he laughed.
"For the first two hours on the first day we were in first place, and then we started to get into rhythm, while the other guys started to pick up and find their legs. We just tried to keep it consistent.
"We thought that if we could hold on to second place and keep third at bay then we'd be really happy with that. It was a great weekend.
"Every time we pair up we finish second, bar once in a seven hour race when we finished third, so it's a combination that just works."
Hutton, who made a name for himself in road cycling and criterium events, loves any opportunity to race with his father.
"We trust each other to be consistent and to look after ourselves. Ever since I was a kid I wanted to ride with my day. It's great to team up with him," he said.
"One of the great things is that because he's a little slower it allows me to have a longer rest, which means when I go out I can push hard each lap, and he's just so consistent each time.
"I focused for so long on the road and mountain biking was just a bit of fun. But as I started to do it more I seemed to come away with decent results. It pushes your body in a whole different way."
