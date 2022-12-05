THERE was much anger with the removal of the trees on Hereford Street to make way for a car park for the football fields.
As we enter uncertain climate change times, we want to make all areas cooler, not hotter. An asphalt car park used only on Saturdays for football doesn't make a lot of sense.
Could we think about undercover parking with the roof being solar panels?
There was a recent article in The Conversation about France proposing to cover all car parks with solar panels. In the south of France, they have been doing this for over 10 years.
Electric car charging stations could also be added, giving the space a dual purpose for the whole week.
I do hope there will be a plan to plant as many trees as possible in this area.
Could we also think about replacing the asphalt with a permeable surface like gravel given that the area is flood-prone?
Let's make it a better situation from a deplorable one.
