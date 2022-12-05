OBVIOUSLY there is much talk about the cutting of the trees along Hereford Street, and what is to become of the land.
It must be acknowledged that, years ago, the council, with government aid, bought the houses there on the floodplain and allowed the occupants to move to safer grounds. That was sensible.
The question then arises as to what is to become of what is now public land.
With the cutting of the trees and the proposed establishment of sporting field car parks, a few questions come to me in my acknowledged ignorance.
They are:
1. Who is paying for the car parks? Council policy rightly asks developers to provide adequate parking spaces or pay a levee so council can provide parking spaces throughout the city. Are the sporting clubs paying or are the ratepayers footing the bill for their benefit?
2. What will be done to prevent the parks becoming a heat sink to add to our climate woes? If nothing, it would be as bad as opening another coal mine, for example, to raise atmospheric temperature further. Has any thought been given to establishing strips of trees, gardens, lawns or shrubs to break up the mass of paving? The council has a good record with parks and gardens throughout the city.
3. What plans, if any, are there for the other side of the road?
4. What is planned to prevent Hereford Street becoming an even worse congested bottleneck when masses of cars leave the park at the end of a game?
