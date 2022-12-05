Western Advocate

I've got a few questions about these plans for Hereford Street | Letter

By John Hoye
December 5 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has begun on a new parking precinct on Hereford Street. Picture by Bradley Jurd

OBVIOUSLY there is much talk about the cutting of the trees along Hereford Street, and what is to become of the land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.