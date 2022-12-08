A COMMUNITY centre which was devastated when a flood ripped through the village of Eugowra last month has been given a $50,000 boost thanks to the generosity of the Bathurst RSL Club.
The club's Online Toy Raffle raised a staggering $29,575, which the Bathurst RSL Club pledged to donate to the Eugowra Community Children's Centre.
Bathurst RSL Club chief executive officer Peter Sargent said the result was an amazing achievement made possible by the generosity of all those who purchased tickets in the raffle.
As a further gesture of support for Eugowra - the small community east of Forbes which made statewide news when it was devastated by flooding - the Bathurst RSL Club board decided to increase the donation, rounding that figure up to a total of $50,000.
Mr Sargent said the Eugowra Community Children's Centre currently employs 13 locals, providing pre-school and long day care for approximately 39 children each day aged from six weeks to six years old, with around 60 families utilising the service.
The children's centre has moved to a temporary location at the Eugowra Public School and will be looking to establish a more permanent home as soon as possible.
Bathurst RSL Club president Ian Miller said the money will go some way to helping to rebuild the children's centre, which was left decimated by the flooding.
"The centre provides stability and comfort to young children and their families," he said.
"That stability is vital after the trauma of the flood.
"With over 70 children enrolled at the centre for 2023, this donation is an investment in the future of the town of Eugowra."
Mr Sargent agreed.
"What better way to help a community than by contributing to an organisation that provides support to families and employment to local people, at a time when those things are more important than ever," he said.
