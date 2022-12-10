AFTER 32 years on the job, the city's "man of steel" Al Wilding and his wife Amanda have called it a day and are looking forward to retirement.
The couple, who moved to Bathurst more than 30 years ago, said it was with mixed emotions that they had sold the business they had spent their life building.
"What a journey it's been ... blood, sweat and tears, literally," Mrs Wilding said this week.
"Over 22 years at Toronto Street and 10 years previously at Kirkcaldy Street.
"We came to Bathurst 32 years ago with our children Elizabeth and Thomas. We were only intending to stay 12 months, but look what happened - we ended up buying a business, falling in love with Bathurst and, as they say, the rest is history."
Mrs Wilding said the move to Bathurst came about after Mr Wilding got a promotion and they relocated.
"Liz was two and Thomas was just two months old.
"Al came over here and he was travelling around being a troubleshooter for Metalcorp.
"After 12 months, we decided to buy the business. We had 10 years out at Kirkcaldy Street out near the saleyards and then we relocated, a few things changed and went out on our own.
"We came out here [Toronto Street] and have been out here for 20-plus years."
Mrs Wilding said the business had employed a lot of local people.
"And now we have sold to another local guy as well, which is great," she said.
"But we've been at it for quite some time, and it's time to move on.
"Al has been in the steel industry for over 40 years, before we got married, so I think we need a good rest and use the time to spend more time with our family.
"One of our kids is in Canberra and one in Newcastle, and we have grandchildren, and another one on the way and a wedding on the way."
Mrs Wilding said the couple will remain in Bathurst for now and just travel.
She said, to be honest, she thinks the two of them are a little shellshocked.
"The sale [of the business] does come with mixed emotions; this has been our life, our everything and Bathurst has been absolutely amazing to us.
"We like to think we have been a big part of the community in lots of other ways."
She said COVID forced them, like many businesses, to re-evaluate what they wanted to do and what was important.
She said she will continue on with her volunteer roles, including her work with the wig library [for cancer patients] and on the board of Daffodil Cottage.
"I will still be involved in Meals on Wheels, plus helping Veritas House, doing what I can in the community," Mrs Wilding said.
"Al has given me that opportunity to be able to come and go."
As for Mr Wilding, he has been involved in Apex, as well as working behind the scenes with the wig library.
While he will still be busy, he said it would be a big moment when he said goodbye to the business he had spent his life nurturing.
"I am heavy in the heart, and I do have mixed feelings ... it's been a long time in one business and we've built a lot of good relationships and friendships with customers and suppliers," he said.
"It's been a journey."
But he said he is looking forward to the future.
"We will be busier than ever in a different way," he said.
The couple thanked everyone who had been involved in the business.
"Everyone that has been on this journey with us - treasured family, our dear friends, enduring staff, loyal customers and suppliers - we are truly grateful for your love, support, patronage and loyalty," they said.
"Our sincere appreciation to all who have seen us through the good times and who have stuck with us through the challenging times. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and we will never forget your support and kindness.
"We'll go hard and it's still business as usual until Matt from Complete Industrial and Welding Supplies takes over on February 28 next year."
