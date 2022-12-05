Fire rips through Orange school: Glenroi Heights Public School gutted by blaze

Glenroi Heights Public School has been rocked by a devastating fire on Monday night.
Multiple NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to Maxwell Avenue late on December 5. Flames were visible from the street around 10.30pm.
The triple-zero call came through at around 10.31pm.
Two crews from Orange and two crews from Bathurst are on the scene. There are multiple Rural Fire Service crews also on hand.
A NSW Fire and Rescue spokesperson said the building on fire is a two-storey building of medium size, and it was well alight at around 11.30pm.
Maxwell Avenue is lined with onlookers, and those on the ground believe it's the library-administration building that's on fire.
Those onlookers are being told to leave the area though, as of 11.50pm, after the roof of the building has suffered extensive damage. NSW Police were heard telling people to clear the area, saying the building is full of asbestos.
On-the-ground fire-fighters are employing a defensive style extinguishing technique in a bid to control the blaze.
They're essentially surrounding the building and attempting to drown it out with water.
As of 11.45pm, there's still a visible orange glow coming from the building. The intense amount of water hitting the building is also creating a plume of steam above the school.
