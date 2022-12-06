THE green jersey of a sprint classification victor - it is something Bathurst cyclist Cadel Lovett never dreamed would be in his possession after his first road stage race.
Though Lovett had been in excellent form - he'd won the Bathurst Cycling Club's Rockley Cup as well as individual pursuit and scratch race titles on the track - his initial goal for the Tour of Bright wasn't to be battling for the sprinter's prize.
So Lovett surprised himself on Sunday to be in green after the three-stage event, finishing two points clear of his nearest B grade rival.
"I was not ever expecting to get a green sprinters' jersey in my career," he said.
"It was my first time ever doing a stage race and I'd only done one other under 19 race.
"I'm not going to lie, for the first stage I thought I'm just going to sit in the bunch and not do anything. But the the opportunity presented itself and I thought 'Alright, I'll give it a crack and see what happens'."
That first stage was a 93 kilometre loop that included 1,879 metres of climbing.
At the first intermediate sprint, Rauland team rider Lovett's legs were good enough to attack off the front and he claimed the maximum six points on offer.
When the second sprint point arrived Lovett attacked, this time placing second.
So while he went on to place 44th for the stage, getting dropped up the final climb to finish 9:51 behind the victor, he found himself in green.
There were no sprint points on offer for stage two's 15.8km time trial, Lovett placing ninth in that, so he was holding green at the start of day two.
Ahead of him was the queen stage, a 39km leg burner at Mount Buffalo.
Lovett decided he'd try and win the sprint classification, but admitted he did feel the pressure of trying to do so.
"On the second day I was leading it so I thought I'd give it one more go and see if I could hold it," he said.
"Considering it was my first ever time wearing a leader's jersey, it was alright. It was just more pressure that I was under, I had to keep going because everyone else knew I was up the top."
He placed second at the sprint point and around one kilometre later, found himself in the lead group as they began to climb.
"I was honestly just thought I'd get dropped. I though I'd try and get the sprint because it was before the hill, I thought 'I might try and win something today'," Lovett said.
"Then as I was going up the hill I just wanted to give up, give up, but then when I got to the top I thought 'I'll see how I go from here'. I stuffed up the sprint and got second."
As the finish line approached Lovett was looking for the 500m to go banner to help him judge his sprint on a course he'd never ridden before.
But there was no signage.
"I was looking for the sign and there were two people off the back so I thought they'd pretend to be tired then come around. So I was looking back, looking forward," he said.
"When I looked back the last time one kid went and it was the corner before the finish, so it was only 200 metres away. By the time I saw that I thought I had to least try and do something."
Try Lovett did and it placed him second for the stage and elevated him into 21st in the final general classification standings.
It has him hungry to return next year and have a crack at the outright A grade title.
"If I go back next year I want to ride A grade to be honest. I really want to be in A grade," he said.
Lovett was not the only Bathurst rider who rode at the Tour of Bright either.
In A grade Luke Tuckell grabbed fourth in the final stage to place fifth overall, while Will Hodges, riding for Giant Racing, was 41st.
Rob Jeffries placed 44th in B grade general classification while in the A grade women's division, Ella Falzarano was 23rd and former Bathurst Cycling Club member Emily Watts sixth in the final standings.
