Cadel Lovett wins B grade sprint classification at the Tour of Bright

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated December 6 2022 - 12:39pm, first published 12:00pm
Cadel Lovett surprised himself by winning the B grade green jersey at the Tour of Bright. Picture supplied

THE green jersey of a sprint classification victor - it is something Bathurst cyclist Cadel Lovett never dreamed would be in his possession after his first road stage race.

