Western Advocate

Submit your details to be a part of the Western Advocate's Christmas lights map

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated December 7 2022 - 10:06am, first published December 6 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be a part of the Western Advocate's 2022 Christmas map.

IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.