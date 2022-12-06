IT'S beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
The weather is warming, you're hearing those annoyingly catchy Christmas songs at the shop and people are decking their houses out in decorations for the festive season.
As always, there are Bathurstians that go above and beyond to decorate their houses for Christmas, which turn into a bit of a mecca for local residents.
The Western Advocate is putting together a map of the city's best-decorated houses, to make it easy for people to find them.
To be included in our map, we'll need both a photo of your house, its address and your name emailed to bradley.jurd@westernadvocate.com.au.
You can also fill out the Google Form here.
