SMOOTH Baht showed plenty of grit to get the job done in Friday's Young Cherry Festival Cup (2,100 metres) after he battled the breeze for three wide for more than an entire lap to still take the spoils in the $12,000 feature.
Sent out as an odds-on favourite, Smooth Baht ($1.90, Hannah Rixon) spent more than a lap and a half running three wide with no cover but still had the class to beat Camanchi Warrior ($10, Nathan Warrior) and Old Luke ($6.50, Travis Bullock) by two metres.
Rixon had a tough second row draw to contend with and decided to avoid any early scuffles by dropping right back to the tail of the field.
The driver made a mid-race move to try and find either the death seat or the lead, but Travis Bullock and Old Luke maintained their pace to keep the favourite stuck in the wind.
However, despite having to cover extra ground, Smooth Baht was able to still race by the front running pair of Camanchi Warrior and Old Luke for a determined win.
Turnbull said the Young win is another feather in the cap for a horse who gives his all.
"He's been a lovely horse right through his career for us," he said.
"I said to Hannah that if she thinks the death seat is there then she should go up. She was a bit concerned about Travis handing up when he went with her.
"She didn't panic. She just poked along down the back, and when she asked him to go there was still a bit left in the tank. He had to cover a bit of extra ground.
"He does tend to like these smaller tracks. He's run some terrific races on them and we're very happy with him."
Turnbull's former Gold Crown finalist and Simpson Memorial placegetter has been a consistent performer for the stable, finding win number 14 with Friday's effort.
It was the second win of Smooth Baht's preparation since making his return in October.
Attention for Turnbull now turns towards this Wednesday's $20,000 Soldier's Saddle Final at Bathurst Paceway with Bettor Keppel.
Going back-to-back in the week's feature races is going to be a big ask for Turnbull, as Bettor Keppel has to deal with some classy favourites and a tough outside draw.
Nathan Turnbull's in-form Badboybeau is likely to start a short-priced favourite for the race while Bernie Hewtt's Promising looks to be the best chance of getting the better of him.
"I think they'll be a bit too good for him," Turnbull said.
"He just needs to get onto the fence to try and sneak an easy run and then look for a hole, but I'm not confident."
Racing at Bathurst Paceway start from 6.22pm and the Soldier's Saddle Final will run from 7.50pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.