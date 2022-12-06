Western Advocate
Steve Turnbull's Smooth Baht battles breeze to win Young Cup, chases more success with Bettor Keppel

By Alexander Grant
December 6 2022 - 2:00pm
SMOOTH Baht showed plenty of grit to get the job done in Friday's Young Cherry Festival Cup (2,100 metres) after he battled the breeze for three wide for more than an entire lap to still take the spoils in the $12,000 feature.

