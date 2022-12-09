INTERNATIONAL Day of People with Disability is held annually on December 3 to recognise the achievements of the millions of people in Australia who are living with a disability.
On Friday, November 2, Bathurst Panthers hosted motivational speaker, paraplegic and champion rower Ben Houlison, to deliver a speech to Bathurst audiences.
This speech was organised by local disability service; Glenray.
The audience was filled with a variety of people, including those with disabilities, their carers, and other interested parties.
These parties all heard the story of Mr Houlison, how he came to be disabled, and the positive shift in his mindset since becoming a paraplegic.
"I had a workplace accident in the coal mines, I broke my back at T12 level and became paralysed from the knees down," he said.
Despite enduring the unimaginable, Mr Houlison's resilience proved him stronger than ever.
"I got into rowing and I was lucky enough to make a career out of that," he said.
As well as developing a career as a champion rower, achieving national and international accolades, including winning bronze at the 2009 World Championships in Poland, there was something more important that Mr Houlison was able to develop, a positive mindset.
"I honestly am a happier person in a wheelchair than what I was when I was walking around," he said.
"My accident ... It's not a mistake because I learnt and I got something out of it."
This mindset is the reason why Mr Houlison made the decision to start sharing his story with communities all over Australia.
"To go out there and tell strangers about those moments in life where you are vulnerable and you're stripped back with nothing ... you can go out there and change one person's mindset and that's why I still do it," he said.
"It's that one chance of changing somebody else's view on life."
According to manager of people and culture at Glenray, Kate Gorrell, the clients at Glenray who were lucky enough to hear Mr Houlison's story were left with a changed lease on life.
"Certainly looking at their faces, they were all really engaged with Ben's story and how he has overcome a lot and how he views his disability," Ms Gorrell said.
"I think it's really important to be able to share some stories of people who have shown such resilience and who have been able to achieve great things and not be held back by their disabilities."
Overall, Glenray were incredibly grateful to Mr Houlison for taking time to address Bathurst audiences.
"We just want to thank Ben for sharing his time and for being so open and sharing so much of his story with us, so that we can lead to more inclusion in our community," Ms Gorrell said.
