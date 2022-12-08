LACKLUSTRE demand seems to be the driving force behind the ongoing drop in cattle markets and this appears to be about concern for profitability in the feedlot and processing sectors.
The Eastern Young Cattle Indicator, at 902c/kg, is now 209c/kg below its level a year ago.
Conditions at all levels of cost of living must be having an impact on red meat prices as lamb prices are also lower, but we must remember that values for beef, lamb and mutton have been at near record prices.
Values for store cattle have also corrected markedly, but the rule still stands. If we pay an extra $200 for quality, we will likely be rewarded with a $500 return for quality when selling the animal or its progeny.
Likewise, if we buy cheap heifers, then we will own cheap heifers.
The quote of the week must be: "We will have trouble with hay and silage this year, but it's not the season affecting buyer sentiment, it's the end price."
These wonderful seasons can't last forever and this may be a great time to fill haysheds; even build a couple of new sheds and fill them.
One day we'll look back and maybe regret that we didn't fill haysheds and silos in the years when the products were good value.
THE tall sward of spring grasses is maturing quickly and sufferers of hay fever will be affected for some more weeks.
The heavy blossom on yellow box trees in the Bathurst basin must be a result of an unusually wet number of years and a spring that didn't warm up.
The mat of sub, trefoil and white clover that covers a lot of our district is still very green as we march into December.
Care must be taken as our grain harvest begins and there are serious boggy spots waiting, often where they are least expected.
GrainCorp reported a million tonnes of cereal grain into statewide silos last week and headers are paddling through water on flat ground as they harvest dry grain.
LANDHOLDERS who have been wary of using machinery because of boggy conditions are venturing out to cut paddock tracks for livestock and vehicles.
Commercial cows are notorious for hiding young calves, and plants such as wheatgrass are almost two metres tall at present. Care must be taken that a sleepy little calf isn't run over.
THANK you to Marcus and Graeme at Nutrien for supplying the following CTLX sale dates:
ALBIE Gus Hobby is a little son for Lauren and Matt Hobby, a first grandchild for Rosaleen and Lachlan Sullivan, and a great-grandson for Rosemarie Perry at Warren.
Congratulations to all of the family, and I wonder if Mrs Perry remembers playing a violin with me as kids at Perthville St Joseph's School.
FOR those wanting to buy a book for dad (or grandpa) to put at the Christmas tree, I suggest The Cowra Breakout, which is a great tale of Pearl Harbor, Darwin and the capture of Japanese fighters. Hence the Cowra prison camp and breakout.
This is a serious part of our history.
If dad loves his ute, he will love The Passion For Utes, which has lots of colour photos. Your friends at Books Plus found these books for me.
IT'S easy to blame our Bathurst Regional Council for a litany of supposed problems, but we must appreciate the planned sealed car park that is underway on Hereford Street at present.
I believe that parking for 800 cars will result and this will provide access by bus to major events in town.
I hope to live to see the car park full for sports carnivals and being a credit to council planning.
The removal of mature trees is a downside and new trees will take time to restore shade and shelter.
AMID the continuing concerns about the social unrest and demonstrations that we are seeing in China, the Australian wool market further withdrew by 2.6 per cent in week 22 to a new EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) of 1224ac/kg.
The Chinese domestic demand continues to be weak and the lower style, tender, higher VM types were most affected for the week as most of these wools are absorbed into the Chinese market to be worn by its customers.
The better types are less affected as traders and processors take these wools as they are a safe haven and can, once manufactured, be sold to nearly the whole global market.
China is still taking most of our wool clip, but it continues to be very tough to sell these second-tier wools to that country, and buyers prefer to stay in the security of the better types.
Recent rumours of the strict COVID policies being taken out of the central government's hands and more into provincial government and personal responsibility sound positive for sentiment.
Week 23 has an early estimated offering of 45,000 bales, with the Australian dollar looking weaker.
HERB died suddenly at 45 while fielding at fine leg.
He and his mate George had played second grade cricket for years.
He texted from Heaven with good news and bad: "Good news, George, they play cricket here, but the bad news is that you'll open up with the new ball next Sunday up here."
***
BLUE was asked what state he was born in and answered: "Oh, buck naked, I suppose."
